Support Tatar Dried Goose at the Tastes of Russia contest!

At the first national competition of regional brands “Tastes of Russia”, the agricultural processing supply and marketing consumer cooperative “Agro Leader” with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tatarstan presented a product that it is especially proud of – the Tatar dried goose.

Dried goose is a classic national dish of the Turkic peoples of the Volga region and the Urals (Tatars, Bashkirs and others). This is a kind of unique product, recipes for its preparation are passed down in families for generations. Thanks to it, the meat slices are incredibly tender, melting in the mouth. “Kaklagan kaz” is usually served at the festive table and a gift for any occasion.

Dried goose slices are dark red, ruby ​​in color and have a dense structure. It has a pleasant, salty-dried taste. All products are vacuum packed.

Goose meat is not only tasty, but also healthy, while the fat of goose meat contains practically no cholesterol. It is rich in protein and macronutrients.

Its main advantage is young village geese raised in an ecologically clean area and fed with natural feed, from which a delicacy with excellent taste is subsequently obtained.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan reminds that a popular vote was organized on the Tastes of Russia website from November 19 to December 2.

