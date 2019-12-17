Sweet life: Tatar chuck-chuck entered the top three sweets of the country

December 17, 2019

The Russian vacation rental service Tvil.ru interviewed users of social networks and identified the best sweets of the peoples of Russia, Crimea and Abkhazia.

In the first place were the Crimean nougat in and the Abkhaz churchkhela. 18.18% of respondents voted for these sweets. In second place is the Tatar chak-chak (15.58%). In the top three sweets leaders – Bashkir honey (10.39%).

According to Tvil.ru, travelers noted that they would go to Karelia for marushki (9%), to Altai for jam from cones and to the Krasnodar Territory for honey boboshka (7.79% each), to Tula for gingerbread cookies (6.49 %), to Kolomna for pastila (5.19%) and to Kalmykia for wrestlers (1.3%).

bashinform.ru