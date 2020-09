Rushan Rafikov from Yaroslavl HC Lokomotiv was recognized as the best defender of the KHL tournament, having won two victories in three matches with the team and scored in them with a goal and an assist.

Rushan Rafikov did not finish any of the games with a negative indicator of utility with an overall indicator of (+5), and made 5 shots on goal. He also has 2 power moves and 6 blocked throws.

tatarlar.info