Tatar Book Publishing House will present new books in Moscow

August 26, 2020

From 2 to 6 September Tatar Book Publishing House will take part in the 33rd Moscow International Book Fair.

The venue for the fair this year will be the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall.

Tatknigoizdat (stand No. X11) will present over 200 titles of books in total over 1,000 copies. These are book novelties, classical and children’s literature, books by contemporary authors, publications on art and local history, history and architecture.

Among them:

– Selected works by Fanis Yarullin and Gamil Afzal;

– Tatar folk epic “Idegei” (in Russian and Tatar languages);

– Gabdulla Tukay “Selected Works”;

– publications dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War – “Forever Glorious: Documentary and Publicistic Materials” by Shaginur Mustafin;

– book-album “Moabit notebooks”. Facsimile edition;

– trilogy of the popular author Olga Ivanova – historical novels: “Nursoltan”, “Gauharshad” and “Syuyumbika” from the series: “The Lord ladies of Kazan”;

– the project “Sacred Bolgar 2019”; “Tatar Names” (Explanatory Dictionary) by Gumer Sattarov and “Genealogy of the Tatars” by Marsel Akhmetzyanov;

– “Essays on the history of the Kazan Khanate” by Mikhail Khudyakov;

– publication of the book-album “The Republic of Tatarstan: history and modernity” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR;

– new projects from a series of children’s books: “My ball” (a toy book with a sound panel);

– “Tatar folk tales” by Lenar Zamaletdinov, “Mythology of the peoples of the Volga region” (compiled by Aisylu Galiyakhmetov), ​​colorful sets from cardboard books and much more.

The 33rd MIBF will be held simultaneously in two formats: offline (Central Exhibition Hall “Manezh”) and online (http://mibf.info). The fair’s website will become its full-fledged platform – a live broadcast of all events taking place in the Manezh will be available here. Guests will enjoy bright literary novelties, lectures, discussions and meetings with famous authors.

Tickets for the 33rd Moscow International Fair can be purchased only on the site MMKIA.rf.

