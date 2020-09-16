Tatar language classes start at the Miras St. Petersburg National Cultural Center

At the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Oblast, a meeting was held with the teacher of the Tatar language at the Miras National Cultural Center Alfiya Mavlyutova.

Miras is an educational center whose mission is to preserve traditions and customs of the Tatar people, to spread culture and language. The Tatars of St. Petersburg have been gathering in this place for several years already. The center also hosts informal meetings and conferences, round tables and a wide variety of courses. Schedule of classes in the center:

– Tuesday

19: 00-20: 00 Vocal;

20: 00-21: 00 Dancing.

– Thursday

19: 00-20: 30 Tatar language.

Sunday

12: 00-13: 00 Dancing;

13: 00-14: 30 Tatar language;

15: 00-16: 00 Vocal.

At the meeting, the parties agreed to organize classes in the Tatar language for various age groups and conduct cultural and educational events.

Within the framework of the Days of Tatar Culture in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad OblastRegion, a solemn transfer of books published by Tatizdat to the library of the Miras National Cultural Educational Center will take place.

