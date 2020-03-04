Tatar music festival-contest “Ural Sandugachi” started in Yekaterinburg

March 03, 2020

In Yekaterinburg, the Inter-regional festival-contest of performers of the Tatar song and instrumental music “Ural Sandugachi” (“Ural Nightingale”) has started.

The main objectives of the festival: popularization of Tatar folk songs and works of Tatar composers, the national heritage of the Tatars; introducing children and youth to the traditions of Tatar folk music, to their native language, history and culture; support for talented and original musical talents performing Tatar folk songs and works by Tatar composers.

Soloists, vocalists, vocal and vocal-instrumental ensembles are invited to participate in the festival-competition. Songs must be performed in the Tatar language.

The festival competition is held in the following order:

The collection of applications for participation in the festival-competition – no later than March 10, 2020. Applications are accepted by e-mail: 3714319@mail.ru, by fax: 8-343-371-14-89, at the address : 620077, Yekaterinburg, ul. Sacco and Vanzetti, 24, marked “competition”.

Competition program – March 14, 2020 from 10:00 in the large hall of the SRSNT (Yekaterinburg, Festivalnaya St., 12).

Gala concert – March 15, 2020 in the large hall of the SRSNT (Yekaterinburg, Festivalnaya St., 12). Beginning at 16:00.

Organizers of the festival: Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Sverdlovsk Region, Regional Public Organization “Congress of the Tatars of the Sverdlovsk Region”, etc.

tatarlar.info