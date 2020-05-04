Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow has created a special online platform for the action “The Immortal  Regiment”

enrutat
May  03, 2020

You can enjoy the present if there is a predictable future, but the future is impossible if you do not remember and honor the past.

The Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow annually takes part in the action “The Immortal  Regiment”. And this year, this good tradition will not be interrupted – autonomy created a special online platform for the action, which anyone can join.

To do this, just fill out a simple form on the website www.atm.tatar/polk/ and post photos of our ancestors, whom we remember with pride and gratitude – they gave us a peaceful sky above our heads.

The true greatness of life lies in preserving the memory of previous generations.

As long as we remember our veterans, they are alive.

 

 

 

 

 

