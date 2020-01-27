Tatar public of St. Petersburg laid wreaths at the monument Motherland Mother

January 27, 2020

A solemn mourning ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the Motherland Mother Monument dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade was held on the territory of the Piskarevsky Memorial Cemetery.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, led by Permanent Representative Renat Valiullin and the Tatar community of the region, attended the ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the graves of the fallen soldiers of the Leningrad Front and the victims of the Great Patriotic War.

After laying a wreath from the Republic of Tatarstan to the Motherland Monument, the delegation of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan laid flowers at the memorial plate erected by the Republic of Tatarstan at the Piskarevsky Cemetery in memory of the natives of Tatarstan who had died in the battles for Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War. In 2001, a Memory Alley was created in the complex, where a memorial plaque with the inscription “Republic of Tatarstan. Eternal memory to fellow countrymen – defenders of the besieged Leningrad ”in memory of more than 18 thousand Tatars and Tatarstan people who gave their lives in defense of the city on the Neva.

The governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov and members of the city government, deputies of the Legislative Assembly of the Northern capital, as well as delegations of the Constitutional Court, State Duma, the government of the Leningrad Region and representatives of veteran organizations laid wreaths and flowers at the Motherland monument.

It has become a tradition for residents of the northern capital, including the Tatar public of the city, to annually celebrate in January the day of partial (January 18, 1943) and full (January 27, 1944) breakthrough of the siege of Leningrad.

The end of the holiday at 21:00 will be an artillery salute dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the complete liberation of Leningrad from the fascist blockade.

On January 27, 1944, in Leningrad, liberated from the blockade, an artillery salute was first given: 324 guns made 24 volleys. Thousands of Leningraders watched it on the streets of the victorious city, hugged and congratulated each other. It was the only salute during the war years, not held in Moscow.

