Tatar scholar, specialist in Tatar names Gumar Sattarov is gone

26.08.2020

The famous Tatar scientist, specialist in Tatar names Gumar Sattarov died. This was reported by the Shakhri Kazan newspaper with reference to the press service of the Kazan Federal University.

According to the newspaper, the scientist was in the hospital last days. The time and place of farewell to Gumar Sattarov are not yet known exactly, but there is information that he will be buried in his native village Molvino of the Zelenodolsk region.

Gumar Faizovich Sattarov was born on July 2, 1932 in the village of Molvino, the Zelenodolsk region. In 1950-1955 he studied at the department of the Tatar language and literature of Kazan State University.

After graduation, he worked as a senior teacher at the Tobolsk State Pedagogical Institute. In 1959-1962 he passed postgraduate studies under the guidance of Professor M.Z. Zakiev. From 1962 to the present, he worked at the Department of Tatar Language at Kazan State University.

In 1963 he defended his Ph.D. thesis on the topic “Development of the language culture of students in grades 5-8 in the local dialect” and in 1975 – his doctoral dissertation on the topic “Anthroponyms of the Tatar ASSR.” In 1967 he became an associate professor, in 1981 – a professor, in 1994-1999 he worked as head of the department of the Tatar language.

Gumar Faizovich Sattarov was awarded several diplomas and medals. Laureate of the Kul Gali International Awadrd of the Tatar People.

tatar-inform.ru