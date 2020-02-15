Tatar settlement has been preserved in Kostroma February 14, 2020 During the visit to the Kostroma region, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaykhraziev visited the Tatar settlement in Kostroma. According to documents, it was founded in 1680, on the very banks of the Volga. More than 200 people were resettled here from the Roman Tatars from the Romanovsky district of the Yaroslavl province. At one time, a mosque worked here, also a madrassah. Until 1953, there were two streets in the Tatar settlement. After the construction of the reservoir, water on the Volga went up , and now there is only one street. The delegation of Tatarstan also visited the Tatar cemetery. They say the first graves appeared here in 1441. Vasil Shaikhraziev, along with compatriots, laid flowers at the monument to those who died in the Great Patriotic War. By prayers revered memory.

