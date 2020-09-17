Tatar students – laureates of the Student Spring-2020

From 5th to 9th September in Rostov-on-Don, the final of the festival “Russian Student Spring – 2020” was held. More than 2000 participants from 70 regions of the Russian Federation took part in it.

The Republic of Tatarstan became a laureate of the II degree in the overall standings and in the regional program of the XXVIII festival “Russian student spring – spring of Victory 2020” and took first places in the nominations “Social video”, “Ballroom dance”, “Variety miniature” and others. The second places were won in the nominations “Photo Report”, “Folk Dance”, “Folk Singing”, etc.

The All-Russian Festival “Russian Student Spring” is the national final of the program for the support and development of student creativity, which has existed in Russia since 1992.

Tatarstan was represented at the festival by 96 talented creative guys, most of whom are students of Kazan universities. Students became laureates in almost all areas of the festival: from animation to vocals, from choreography to fashion theater. Within 3 days, students passed competitive selections, met with experts and fought for the title of the best in Russia.

Separately, in the nominations, prizes went to the following students:

Nomination “Photo report”: Kamilla Mamedova;

Nomination “Humorous video”: Linar Zamalutdinov;

Folk Singing Nomination: Saida Mukhametzyanova and Roza Gabdrakhmanova.

tatarlar.info