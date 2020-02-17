Tatar Talk Club in Yekaterinburg – 4 years

enrutat
February 16, 2020

The Tatar Talking Club in Yekaterinburg is 4 years old.

The leader of the conversation club Shafikov Rinat at each event holds games, dialogs or skits to learn the native language of our Tatars. February 15 gathered more than 20 people, 5 of whom for the first time.

On the club’s birthday, a new game was held where the guys divided into two teams guessed songs. As a result, it wasn’t surprising everyone, it’s not in vain that the guys go to the Tatar spoken every Friday at 20:00 in Antikafe. Autograph

 

