Ilfat Abdrakhmanov, an anchor of Tatar television, passed away.

He would have turned 59 on November 17, reports @tvtnv.

Abdrakhmanov began working on television in 1984. All his life he dreamed of working as an announcer and his dream came true – he became the face of Tatar television. For a long time (until 2017) he was a news presenter on TNV.

He gave 33 years of his life to television …

Farewell will take place on October 5 at 09:00 am at the house of Amirkhan, 17, entrance 2.