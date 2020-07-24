Tatar youth of Moscow held the first charity event

23.07.2020

The youth wing of the Moscow Tatar Headquarters, which is called the Tatar Youth Headquarters, has launched its own charitable projects. The first action was the distribution of 450 liters of juice. Its activists timed the measureto the Eid al-Adha holiday, which Muslims celebrate on July 31.

According to the participants in the movement, it was not without the hassle of collecting and shipping. The first car went to the Ikhlas mosque in Ufa, the second consignment was sent to the DUM RT, and the third to the city of Agryz.

“The“ Tatar Youth Headquarters ”notes the importance of the fact that many first and second year students took part in this action. Perhaps some of the young people did not contribute such a large amount, but the point here is rather in education. The Tatars should develop a sense of belonging, charity, and from a young age they need to feel such holidays as Eid al-Adha, ”said Rustem Yamaleev, head of the Headquarters of the Tatars of Moscow.

The head of the Tatar Youth Headquarters, Takhir Mukhamatdinov, told BUSINESS Online that the activists opened the organization’s accounts in all major social networks and created a chat in the Telegram messenger where Tatars from all over the world can communicate. According to Mukhamatdinov, charity events educate young people with the right qualities.

