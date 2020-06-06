“Tatars of Finland: history, integration, preservation of identity”

With a circulation of 2 thousand copies, the book of the Imam of the Islamic community of Finland Ramil Hazrat Belyaev, “Tatars of Finland: History, Integration, Preservation of Identity”, which touches t the theories of the emergence of the Tatars, the views of the Tatars of Finland on nationality and religion, relations with the Finnish state and relations with the Finnish people was published. This was reported by the Tugan Yak newspaper of the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

“The book was written in a format of observations and analysis. Who are the Tatars of Finland and where do their historical roots come from? Theories of emergence of the Tatar people, the history of the Golden Horde, the Kazan and Kasimov khanates are presented here. I also focused on the history of the Tatars transferred from the Kasimov Khanate to the Nizhny Novgorod region, ”he explained.

This book was published with a grant from the Government of Tatarstan.