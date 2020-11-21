Tatars of Tyumen will hold the festival “Tuguruk Uen” online

December 12, 2020 the Tatars of Tyumen will hold the IX Regional Tatar Folklore Festival “Tuguruk uen” online. The festival will help popularize Tatar culture and introduce children to national values. Participants will sing, read lyric-epics, dance, play instruments and stage fairy tales.

All performances by the participants are based on authentic materials: museum collections, legends and traditions. “A prerequisite for the festival is the reproduction of folklore samples in their original form, while preserving the ethnographic, dialectal and stylistic features of the local tradition,” the organizers said.

Participants passed the first selection at the beginning of the year as part of the Days of Tatar Culture in the Tyumen region. Now they are preparing videos with performances. The winners of the festival will represent the Tyumen region at the all-Russian level.

