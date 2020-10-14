Tatars of Yekaterinburg launch  a new creative project for girls “Khanbikkya”

October 11 is the international girl’s day. In honor of this event, a new project “Khanbikkya” has been was launched in Yekaterinburg. The organizer of the project is the public organization “Yashen”.

Now every Sunday everyone can become participants in the project and together learn to create small things of a great heritage – Tatar culture.

In the first lesson, the participants studied and practiced tambour embroidery under the guidance of the craftswoman Anya Bystrova. She told basic information about the Tatar elements of ornaments, about the types of embroidery, materials and their application. According to the press service of the organization, one young man was also present at the lesson, but he remained behind the scenes.

ural.tatar