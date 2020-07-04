enrutat
Tatars Through Time”: Astrakhan Khanate and Tatars

July   04, 2020

On the youtube portal “Tatars of the World” the cycle of historical programs “Tatars through time” continues, which acquaint viewers with the history of the Tatars. In the fifteenth issue, the host Renat Khabibullin will continue to talk about the legacy of Ulus Jochi.

This serious  is dedicated to the Astrakhan Khanate – the Tatar state that arose as a result of the collapse of the Golden Horde. This state c entity played a large role in the political space of the post-Soviet lands and left a considerable mark in history.

Viewers will hear about the beginning of the history of the Astrakhan Khanate, the khan’s power and foreign policy. The presenter will also tell how Ivan the Terrible went to Astrakhan, as well as other historical facts.

kazanfirst.ru

