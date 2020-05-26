“Tatars Through Time”: Religion of the medieval  Golden Horde   state

enrutat
May 25, 2020

In the ninth issue of historical programs “Tatars Through Time” they will continue to tell the facts about the great medieval state – the Golden Horde. History buffs can watch all series of the series on the Tatars of the World Youtube channel. In this issue, the host Renat Khabibullin will talk about the religions of the Horde and what kind of attitude the ruling Genghisids dynasty had to them.

Renat will talk about Islam, Orthodoxy and paganism in the Horde, the struggle for succession under the flags of religion, as well as the victory of Khan Berkei of the supporters of Islam. The narrator will also talk about Khan Uzbek and the adoption of Islam as a state religion. Also, during the conversation, he will touch on the topic of Orthodoxy and religious tolerance in the Horde. Khabibullin will end his broadcast with a discussion of Genghism, the ideology of unification in the Golden Horde.

