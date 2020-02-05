Tatars World Congress and SERGIS Bar Association signed an agreement

February 04, 2020

Today an agreement was signed between the executive committee of the World Congress of Tatars and the Bar Association “SERGIS”. Based on this document, lawyers will answer questions of the population that arise in preparation for the census. Also, if necessary, SERGIS employees will be able to defend the interests of citizens in court.

– Across Russia, preparations have begun for the All-Russian Population Census. I myself have now started working trips to the Russian regions and during the communication the Tatars asked various questions regarding the census. Now there are a lot of mixed families – How we will be recorded during the census, and how to record children, etc. So that we can answer them in accordance with the law this Agreement has been concluded. 5.3 million Tatars live in Russia. We have to get to each of them so that each Tatar is taken into account in the census, ”said before the signing of the agreement, Tatarstan Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatar Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev.

It was noted that the company “SERGIS” was not chosen by chance. This is a prestigious, high-quality law firm.

– We are grateful to the World Tatars Congress for choosing our company. First of all, it pleases me as a Tatar. In most cases, I think our work will be advisory in nature. But if there are courts, I’m ready to work in this direction, to help the World Congress of Tatars and our people, ”said head of the Moscow branch of the SERGIS Bar Association, partner, attorney Gulnara Sergeeva.

The agreement was signed by head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Rinat Zakirov and the chief of the Moscow branch of the SERGIS Bar Association Gulnara Sergeeva.