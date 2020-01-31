Tatarstan-24 TV channel will start broadcasting in Tatar and in HD-quality

enrutat
January 31, 2020

In 2020, the Tatarstan-24 TV channel will begin broadcasting in the Tatar language, and the picture quality will become higher. These plans were shared by  head of the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Tatmedia” Aidar Salimgaraev.

“The modernization of regional digital broadcasting will allow  production of television products in high definition. Starting this year, it is planned to launch broadcasting in the Tatar language on this channel, ”Salimgaraev emphasized.

The technical parameters of the Tatarstan-24 channel are being adapted for cooperation with federal television channels, and the programs will be available online, added General Director of Tatmedia JSC Shamil Sadykov.

Ksenia Perepechenova

tatar-inform.ru

 

