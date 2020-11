In Albania, in the resort town of Durres, a beauty contest “Miss Globe 2020” was held. The prestigious event was attended by beauties from 40 countries of the world.

Russia was represented by three participants, including First Vice-Miss Tatarstan 2019 and Miss Aura International by Milyaush Galimov. She showed herself excellently and won the prize for the best national costume.

kazan.aif.ru