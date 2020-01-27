Tatarstan comedy “Kire” goes to the federal rental

January 27, 2020

On February 1, the KARO.Ap project, the «Cyclops Production» film company and the Vremya Kino directorate will present at the Russian capital a special screening of the Tatarstan comedy Kire (stubborn).

It will take place at 16:00 фе the Karo-Oktyabr movie theater at the following address: Moscow, st. Novy Arbat, d. 24.

Since February 6, the film “Kire” has officially been released for federal distribution on the Karo-Art network in cinemas in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Samara, Kazan, Surgut and Tyumen.

In October 2019, the feature film “Kire” was shown to the Kazan audience as part of a limited release. The audience and the Tatarstan media warmly accepted the film, more than a dozen positive independent publications came out, and discussions about the fate of the Tatar language started on social networks.

The film was awarded a special prize at the Moscow festival “Let’s Live – 2019”.

Directors: Ilseyar Damaskin, Rustam Rashitov.

Cast: Kamil Larin, Fanis Ziganshin, Zulfiya Valeeva, Guzel Sibgatullina, Fira Akberova, Elmira Kalimullina and others.

The music for the film was written by Elmir Nizamov.

The Russified Tatar Kamil comes from Moscow to Kazan in order to profitably buy land in the city center for commercial development. The owner of the earth and the house standing on it is the stubborn eccentric Mansur, who basically speaks to everyone in the literary Tatar language.

So begins the serious confrontation between Mansur, who is too rooted and unable to move on, and Kamil, who has lost all connection with his roots and the past. In this struggle, everyone gains what separates him from a happy life in harmony and love.

Tickets can be purchased at karofilm.ru

Duration: 75 minutes

The film in Russian and Tatar languages ​​with Russian subtitles.

