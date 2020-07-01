Tatarstan culture days in Turkmenistan are planned to be held in 2021

July 01, 2020

Yesterday, June 30, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Irada Ayupova, met with Consul General of Turkmenistan in Kazan, Atadurdy Bayramov. The meeting was for acquaintance only. Atadurdy Haldurdyevich Bayramov has been appointed to the post of Consul General in May of this year.

The guest expressed interest in a close cooperation of the Consulate with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, noting that the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pays close attention to the development of cultural and humanitarian relations.

In turn, Irada Ayupova expressed admiration for the performance of the creative delegation of Turkmenistan at the Sabantui in Kazan last year. Then the national holiday of the Tatar people was visited by head of this state. This year, the history and culture of our republic was planned to be presented as part of the Days of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan in Turkmenistan. But in connection with the unfavorable epidemiological situation, a decision was made to postpone thematic events to next year.

The parties also discussed other areas for further cooperation. The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan noted the possibility of active cooperation in the field of theatrical art, it was an issue of the participation of Turkmen artists in the International Theater Festival of Turkic Peoples “Nauruz”. And local filmmakers, according to Irada Ayupova, could present their work at the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

mincult.tatarstan.ru