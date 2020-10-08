Tatarstan increased export of halal products to $ 1.5 million

Tatarstan this year has increased the export of halal products to $ 1.5 million. This was announced by Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Zyabbarov at the Russian agro-industrial exhibition “Golden Autumn-2020”.

The head of Ministry of Agriculture stressed that Tatarstan is actively working on developing the export of Halal products. “Since the beginning of the year, we have set a course for development of this direction, have developed a strategy. Now the export volume of these products is more than $ 1.5 million, ”he said.

Denis Samodurov, General Director of the Republican Agro-Industrial Center for Investments and Innovations, added that compared to last year, the export of halal products has grown several times. “To be precise, up to five times,” he stressed.

“We have 18 export-oriented companies. But high export figures for halal products are difficult to achieve, because [they are] small producers of specific products. This is a targeted work, and it is aimed at long-term development. Nevertheless, the dynamics are impressive. This is also connected with certification of Halal products, clarification of the logistics scheme, and shipment of goods to countries, primarily the Persian Gulf, ”noted Samodurov.

