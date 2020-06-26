Tatarstan kindergartens received Tatar-speaking dolls

Kindergartens of the republic received dolls that speak Tatar. This was reported by the Republican Center for the Development of Traditional Culture.

The dolls, whose names are Gumer and Gulbika, are made from environmentally friendly materials. Toys in national costumes received 1992 kindergartens in Tatarstan.

Earlier, the director of the Republican Center for the Development of Traditional Culture, Alsu Miftakhova, in an interview with Tatar-inform, reported that almost 4 thousand dolls designed by Tatar designers would be made for kindergartens in Tatarstan. The dolls are dressed in national costume and pronounce several phrases in the Tatar language.

Dolls are made at a toy factory in the Kirov region. In the near future they will be listed in the factory catalog and appear on store windows.

The idea of ​​producing such dolls was proposed by doll designer Elvira Khusnutdinova. For the production of these toys, the President of the Republic allocated a grant in the amount of about 6.9 million rubles.

