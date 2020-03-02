Tatarstan National Culture Day in teh city of Kaluga  held

March 02, 2020

On February 23, the Day of National Culture of Tatarstan was held in the city of Kaluga.

At the entrance to the Regional Youth Center, Kaluga citizens were treated to national dishes. Everyone could taste chak-chak, belesh, kystyby, echpochmak and other dishes.

An exhibition of arts and crafts was organized here. These are samples of Tatar embroidery, and national costumes. Many things presented at the exhibition have their own unique pattern, style, ornament, their history and are passed down from generation to generation.

The printed materials produced on the territory of the Republic of Tatarstan were also presented. Newspapers that are printed in Tatarstan are regularly sent to the Kaluga region so that representatives of the Tatar diaspora are aware of the news happening in their homeland.

At the gala concert, activists of the local national-cultural autonomy of Tatarstan and the vocal ensemble of the Tatar song “Duslyk” presented their national dances and songs about friendship, native land, love and hope. Bright and colorful costumes of performers created an atmosphere of special national color and celebration.

The celebration was attended not only by members of the Tatar Regional National-Cultural Autonomy, but also by representatives of other Kaluga diasporas.

