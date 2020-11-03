Tatarstan residents are invited to a tour of the new building of the Naberezhnye Chelny Tatar Theater named after Ayaz Gilyazov

By the 30th anniversary, the collective received not only a renovated building, but also a new name. The theater was named after the outstanding Tatar writer Ayaz Gilyazov.

From the inside, the building is divided into several zones, convenient for spectators and artists, and was designed taking into account the needs of visitors.

Guided tours of the renovated theater will take place on November 4 and 6, with prior registration at 11 and 18 hours. Tours are held in groups of 25 people. Artistic director Oleg Kinzyagulov and theater actors will introduce the renovated theater.

You can sign up for a tour by following the link: https://naberezhnochelninskiy-gos.timepad.ru/event/1470921/

mincult.tatarstan.ru