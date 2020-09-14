Tatarstan residents re-elected Rustam Minnikhanov for a new presidential term

September 14, 2020

Rustam Minnikhanov has been re-elected by residents of Tatarstan for a new presidential term. Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Tatarstan Andrey Kondratyev announced this in a Single Information Center.

“1 million 930 thousand 416 voters voted for Minnikhanov, which is 83.28%,” Kondratyev noted.

Almir Mikheev (“Fair Russia”) received 4.9% of the vote, Alfred Valiev (“Communists of Russia”) – 4.6%, Oleg Korobchenko (“Party of Growth”) – 3.6%, Vladimir Surchilov (LDPR) – 2 ,8%.

We remind that voting in Tatarstan took place from 11 to 13 September. At the same time, four election campaigns had been organized in the republic: elections of President of the Republic of Tatarstan and deputies of local authorities, as well as by-elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

tatar-inform.ru