Tatarstan should become the world center of actual Tatar culture

August 03, 2020

Public hearings were held in Kazan to discuss the Strategy for Development of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan for the period up to 2030. Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova said that the ministry wants to launch a discussion in the society about what the culture of Tatarstan will be in a decade.

The Ministry of Culture has identified 2 vectors of the strategy. The first is construction of culture as a value guideline aimed at the harmonious development of Tatarstan. According to the minister, Tatarstan should become the world center of actual Tatar culture based on respect for traditions and values.

“Traditions should become relevant and modern for us and find their new sound in the work of young composers, young artists, should be in demand all over the world,” she said.

The second vector is associated with development and creative self-realization of the individual. According to Ayupova, the ministry is already working on this today. One of the goals will be the “return” of talented youth to the republic so that they can realize themselves on the territory of Tatarstan.

“The more negative sentiments we have among our youth, the more a philosophy alien to us appears, the less secure our life will be. After all, the aggression that we face in transport, when communicating with each other, is also, unfortunately, a side of our culture. The degree of aggression in society is also an indicator that is determined by culture, ”Ayupova said.

inkazan.ru