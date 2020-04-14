Tatarstan takes the second place among the regions of the Russian Federation in the effectiveness of the fight against Covid-19

April 13, 2020

Tatarstan took second place after Moscow in the top 10 regions of Russia, where the most effective measures are taken to combat the spread of coronavirus. This is stated in the materials of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications (APEC).

“Today, the region has suspended activities at shopping malls and stores with an area of ​​more than 100 square meters, and the activities of systemically important enterprises in the field of trade. At the same time, restrictive measures do not concern the work of pharmacies, pharmacy warehouses, as well as stores selling food products. It should be noted that the region has a system of SMS passes, ”the study said.

In addition, against the background of the extension of the self-isolation regime, RT President Rustam Minnikhanov ordered that high school students from large families in need be provided with tablets so that they can qualitatively prepare for final exams in distance learning mode.

“Speaking about measures to support medical personnel, it is reported that Tatneft will refuel ambulances with fuel for free,” the study also said.

The third place in the ranking was taken by the Tyumen region.

