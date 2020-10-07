Tatarstan will host a multi-genre competition of works in the Tatar language

The Commission under President of the Republic of Tatarstan on preservation and development of the Tatar language has announced a competition of literary works. The authors of the best texts in the Tatar language will receive cash prizes. Rustam Galiullin, editor-in-chief of the Kazan Utlary magazine, announced.

“We have already held literary contests. But this one will be more ambitious, there has never been such a multi-genre contest. Moreover, the works will be published in a printed book and an electronic edition. Thus, all these works will reach the reader. The competition is held in 10 nominations, ”said the speaker.

According to him, the regulations on competition were prepared jointly with poets and writers of the republic. For example, you can present a novel, story, story, poem, poetry, works for children and adolescents. At the same time, not only authors from Tatarstan, but from other regions of Russia can become participants.

“There were proposals to include a play in the contest, but this genre will be considered in another competition,” Galiullin said. – After the approval of regulations, we will publish it and start accepting applications from September 1 to December 1, 2021. Three winners will be determined in each category ”.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine expressed hope that “the works submitted for the competition will be of high quality.”

“We spoke about competition for the best play with several playwrights. I would like to have such a contest. We need to take up this matter. It is necessary to stimulate the study of the Tatar language “, – added head of the Commission under President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the preservation and development of the Tatar language, Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Akhmetov.

