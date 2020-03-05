Tatarstan will take part in the Navruz holiday at VDNH

March 4 /2020

March 22 at VDNH, in pavilion No. 75 will be held the Moscow citywide holiday “Navruz”. This year the festival will be held for the 15th time.

By tradition, delegations from the CIS countries, far abroad and some constituent entities of the Russian Federation, as well as representatives of national public organizations in Moscow will take part in the holiday.

The Republic of Tatarstan in the concert program will be presented by the laureate of All-Russian and International competitions, the participant of the television project “Battle of the Choirs”, singer, author and composer Lyaysan Mingazova and the State Song and Dance Ensemble “Agidel”.

At the exhibition stand of RT Masters of folk crafts, one can purchase jewelry, national embroidered leather shoes and clothes, dishes, handmade towels and tablecloths, various souvenirs, as well as try Tatar dishes and pastries presented by the Tatar Cuisine House restaurant.

Within the framework of the holiday, there will be a fashion show in national costumes, the festival “Cult of Pilaf”, in which chefs of famous restaurants of national cuisine will participate. The winners will be determined in three categories: “Best Cook”, “Best Restaurant” and “Audience Choice Award”. Fans of national sports are waiting for demonstrations and competitions of teams in traditional types of wrestling of the peoples of Russia. For younger guests, a specially equipped playground will work.

The event is organized by the Department of National Policy and Interregional Relations of the city of Moscow.

Beginning at 11:00.

Free entry.

Nowruz is one of the most ancient holidays, symbolizing the arrival of spring. Usually it is celebrated in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and the Russian regions: Bashkortostan, Dagestan, Tatarstan. In 2009, by decision of UNESCO, Navruz holiday was included in the List of Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru