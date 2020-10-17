Tetyushsky ensemble took second place at the international festival

enrutat
Tetyushka artists – the Tatar ensemble “Idelkai” – took second place at the V International festival-competition of folk art “Kazan Towel”. The newspaper “Avangard” writes about it.

The talented performers won the jury with their bright performances.  Head of the musical group is Ramil Khaibullin, a methodologist of the Tetyushka centralized club system.

This year the contest was held  online.

“The competition was online, but we were still very worried. Our team is quite young, we are very glad that our work was highly appreciated ”, – said  member of the team Saniya Samigullina.

