The 9th Muslim Youth Forum is over  in Kazan, which brought together about 70 girls and young men

January 29, 2020

The forum participants from Moscow, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Orenburg, Samara, Chelyabinsk, Mari El and almost all regions of Tatarstan gathered for an exciting six-day rally. All of them are from 18 to 30 years old.

For forum participants, they held fascinating lectures, rope quests, as well as team building, which helped forum users become a single team. In addition, the highlight of the forum was the daily reading of the Holy Quran: every day for 20 minutes the forum users strengthened their knowledge of tafsir, and then read the Quran for 40 minutes.

In addition to studying for youth, they prepared 3 leisure areas: a cinema hall, a skiing walking area and communication with ustazes in a question-answer format.

It is important that the forum allows young people not only to become enlightened, but also to unite, get to know each other, spiritually enrich themselves and realize their own social startups. A number of projects initiated by participants of the Youth forum are successfully being implemented by the Muftiyat of the Republic of Tatarstan and muhtasibats in the regions. So, the most popular of them are: “One-day school” for teaching namaz and the basics of Islam; discussion club to discuss the most pressing problems of concern to the Ummah; charity event “Give life to paper” to collect waste paper in favor of seriously ill children and others. Therefore, the Forum can be safely called the generator of social projects by DUM RT.

ural.tatar