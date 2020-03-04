The All-Russian festival of munajats “Milli Mon” will be held in Bugulma

March 03, 2020

On March 28, the All-Russian festival of munajats “Milli Mon” will be held in Bugulma. The event is timed to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR and announced in Tatarstan, “The Year of the Mother Tongue.” The organizers of the competition are the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Bugulma Mukhtasibat and the Tatar Culture Center of Bugulma.

The Munajat festival is held with the aim of popularizing Tatar-Muslim traditions among the population, preserving and developing the Tatar language, national and cultural heritage, and strengthening friendly ties between residents of different regions of Russia.

To participate in the festival are invited persons from 7 years and older. The competition will be held in two categories: “solo performance” and “ensembles”. Judges will appreciate executive skill, emotional transmission of imaginative content, clear diction, clear sound, purity of intonation, etc. Winners and prize-winners of the Festival will receive diplomas and valuable prizes. In addition, each participant will receive a certificate of participation in the competition.

Last year, the Munajat festival brought together more than 200 talented performers.

The festival will be held on March 28, 2020 at 09.30 at the Center of Tatar Culture at the address: 3, Gashek St., Bugulma.

Applications for participation in the competition are accepted until March 20 at the address: 68 Krasnoslobodskaya St., Bugulma, or by e-mail: bugulma-muhtasibat@mail.ru; tatar.sentre @ .ru.

Phones for information: 8 (85594) 4-16-98; +7 (987) -063-97-44; +7 (919) -627-59-66; +7 (939) -736-14-61.

dumrt.ru