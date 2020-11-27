The Altai Center of Tatar Culture “Dulkyn” celebrates its 20th anniversary

The Altai regional public organization “Center of Tatar culture” Dulkyn “(Wave) celebrates the 20th anniversary of the organization. In honor of the anniversary, the activists of the organization together with the Altai Regional Universal Scientific Library named after Shishkov hold the Days of Tatar Culture.

The official opening and round table on the topic: “The work of NGOs in a pandemic” will take place on the first day of November 27.

On the second day, a rich program awaits guests. Literary living room, master class of arts and crafts, lecture halls and a photo zone. The central event is the Ethnobattle international contest.