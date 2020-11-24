The Altai “Center of Tatar Culture” Dulkyn “has started a new tournament of intellectual games

The Altai regional public organization “Center of Tatar culture” Dulkyn “(Wave) has started a new tournament of intellectual games. A series of games is planned within the framework of the “Days of Tatar Culture in Altai” project. The first game took place among the activists of the organization in the new office (195 Lenin Ave., office 249). The theme of the first game is dedicated to the history and great figures of Tatarstan and is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. The teams showed a high level of knowledge and a desire to compete next time.

The event is funded by regional subsidies within the framework of the state program of the Altai Territory “Implementation of the state national policy in the Altai Territory.”

A total of 4 games are planned.

The Altai regional public organization

“Center of Tatar culture” Dulkyn “(Wave)