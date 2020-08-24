The annual traditional holiday of the village of Kochaleyka, Kamensky district of the Penza region

The annual traditional holiday of the village of Kochaleyka, Kamensky district of the Penza region

23.08.2020

In the very heart of Russia, in the hinterland of Penza, in my native Kochaleika, the traditional Day of the Village took place. The holiday was a success. The event began with a meeting of honored guests with a national pie and chak-chak. The guests of the holiday were shown fragments of a staging of a folk tale, the national games “Sabantuy 2020″, a gorgeous exhibition of folk crafts.

A grandiose concert was prepared by cultural workers and children participating in amateur performances. The festive event ended with a tea party for guests and a sweet table for all children. The club employees express their deep gratitude to the parents of the pupils, the school for close cooperation, constant sponsors for their trouble-free assistance in all festive events. Live and prosper, my native village! ”

Nuria Kaneeva

penza.tatar