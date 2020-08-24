enrutat
Home / The annual traditional holiday of the village of Kochaleyka, Kamensky district of the Penza region
????????????????????????????????????
????????????????????????????????????

The annual traditional holiday of the village of Kochaleyka, Kamensky district of the Penza region

in News, 24.08.2020 0

The annual traditional holiday of the village of Kochaleyka, Kamensky district of the Penza region

23.08.2020

In the very heart of Russia, in the hinterland of Penza, in my native Kochaleika, the traditional Day of the Village took place. The holiday was a success. The event began with a meeting of honored guests with a national pie and chak-chak. The guests of the holiday were shown fragments of a staging of a folk tale, the national games “Sabantuy 2020″, a gorgeous exhibition of folk crafts.

A grandiose concert was prepared by cultural workers and children participating in amateur performances. The festive event ended with a tea party for guests and a sweet table for all children. The club employees express their deep gratitude to the parents of the pupils, the school for close cooperation, constant sponsors for their trouble-free assistance in all festive events. Live and prosper, my native village! ”

Nuria Kaneeva

 

penza.tatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.