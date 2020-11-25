The autonomy of  Tatars of the Penza region is preparing for the conference “Languages ​​of culture in the context of historical heritage”

On November 24, the first meeting of the organizing committee took place for preparation and holding in the city of Penza in 2021 of the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Languages ​​of Culture in the Context of Historical Heritage: the 100th Anniversary of the birth of E.R. Tenishev “. The meeting of the organizing committee was attended by representatives of the executive authorities of the Penza region, representatives of the scientific community, historians, ethnographers. A project of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of E.R. Tenishev was submitted for consideration by the organizing committee; During the meeting, an active discussion of the project for holding events took place, proposals were made for its correction and addition.

Maria Guskova