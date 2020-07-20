The autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow held an extraordinary reporting and election conference

The autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow held an extraordinary reporting and election conference

20.07.2020

An extraordinary report-election conference of the Tatar national-cultural autonomy of Moscow was held at the Tatar Cultural Center.

The main issues on the agenda were changes in the charter of the organization, the inclusion of new members in the Council of Autonomy. The first deputy chairman of the IDA and the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, Deputy Chairman of the Autonomy Rushan Khazrat Abbyasov, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Emil Fayzullin addressed the participants with words of welcome.

The chairman of the autonomy Farit Farisov, the director of the Tatar cultural center Anver Khusainov, members of the Council and activists of the autonomy made a report on the activities of the organization. The financial report was also heard.

According to the speakers, the adopted changes to the organization’s charter are justified by the need for the active work of the autonomy to comply with the new challenges and requirements of the time.