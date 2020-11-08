The autumn food festival “ASH FEST” will be held at the Staro-Tatar settlement

On November 7 and 8, the first festival of local products and national cuisine “ASH FEST” will take place on the territory of the Old Tatar settlement in Kazan, the organizers of the event report.

The purpose of the festival is to present and popularize products grown or produced in the territory of Tatarstan, as well as to promote conscious consumption, healthy eating and a healthy lifestyle.

For two days, participants will taste dishes made from local and organic products prepared right in front of guests by the best chefs of restaurants and cafes of Tatarstan. On the main stage, master classes will be organized with participation of local residents and bloggers, everyone will be able to discover culinary secrets from the chefs.

The festival is held under the national project “Health”, so much attention will be paid to the issues of a healthy lifestyle and proper nutrition.

In the food zone of the festival, it will be possible to buy products from local producers and farmers, and performances by local musicians and DJs are also scheduled.

Food zones will be open from noon up to 5 pm inclusive.

tatar-inform.ru