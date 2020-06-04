The best athlete of Tatarstan in 2017 Ilyas Galimov   passes away

June 03, 2020
The wrestler from Almetyevsk Ilyas Galimov died. Information about this appeared in a group of wrestlers in the messenger.
Ilyas Galimov coronavirus was diagnosed. Over the past two days, he has been in critical condition, said the journalist, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Shuri Kazan, Radik Sabirov.
Ilyas Galimov – wrestler and judge, world wrestling champion of 2015, multiple champion of Tatarstan and Russia, the best athlete of the Republic of Tatarstan in 2017.
