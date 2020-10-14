The best chak-chaks will be chosen in Tyumen

Acceptance of applications for the “Chak-chak” competition will continue in Tyumen until October 19. Confectioners-professionals and lovers of culinary skills are invited to take part in it, the organizers say.

Participants will be offered to cook two dishes – one in accordance with the nomination, and the second on the theme “The Center of Tatar Culture is 20 years old.”

Applications and photographs of competitive dishes must be sent to the address: tztk@yandex.ru. The application form and the list of nominations can be found here.

Voting will be held online on the official page of the Center for Tatar Culture in VKontakte from October 19 to 22. The winners will be awarded on October 23rd.

The competition was organized within the framework of the international youth action “Chak-chak party” and festive events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Tyumen center of Tatar culture.

t-l.ru