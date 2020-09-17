The “Center for Charitable Assistance” opened in Bolgar

The “Center for Charitable Assistance” was opened in Bolgar with e participation of religious leaders of the region and government officials. Imam-mukhtasib of Spassky district Farhat Khazrat Minsagirov, Deputy Head of Executive Committee of Spassky District for Social Issues Yevgeny Savinov and Deputy Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Protection of the Republic of Tatarstan Yulia Abdreeva came to congratulate the townspeople on the opening of the center.

The “Charitable Assistance Center” was built by joint efforts of Orthodox and Muslim associations in Bolgar, which is the result of exemplary, close-knit and friendly cooperation of confessions. The main goal of the project is to provide charitable assistance to those in need. This idea was realized thanks to a joint project of the Spassky Mukhtasibat and the Chistopol diocese.

This center, located in the DOSAAF building, accepts well-preserved things, clothes, shoes, household utensils, dishes and household chemicals. Distribution of things to those in need is carried out from 9:00 to 12:00, and reception – from 12:00 to 15:00.

According to the imam-mukhtasib of the district, Farhat Hazrat Minsagirov, any person who is in a difficult life situation or needs help, regardless of religion and nationality, can apply to the Charity Center. Those who come to the center are offered clothes, shoes, bed linen, dishes, food – cereals, canned food, sunflower oil, noodles. In order to provide assistance to the maximum number of those in need, the staff of the center will keep a record of the items issued.

dumrt.ru