The center of the Tatar-Bashkir culture of the Akmola region of Kazakhstan celebrated the 30th anniversary of its foundation.

The ethnocultural association actively participates in the development and preservation of the language and culture of its ethnic group, in spiritual and moral education of the younger generation.

The main creative core of the center is a friendly collective – the Tatar-Bashkir ensemble “Galiyabanu”, which two years ago received the high title “Narodny”.

On the occasion of the anniversary of the ethnocultural center, a festive concert for a limited number of spectators took place in the Dostar Palace of Culture. Tatar, Kazakh songs and dances were performed by creative groups of the Tatar-Bashkir ethnocultural association. Anniversaries were congratulated by representatives of the Department of Internal Policy of Akmola region, KSU “Kogamdykkelisim”, the department of culture of Kokshetau.

Rakhim BEKOV

“Akmolimskaya pravda”