The ceremony of handing over the relay race of the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR at the Center for National Cultures of Nizhnevartovsk held

February 05, 2020

After official meetings with Head of the city of Nizhnevartovsk Vasily Tikhonov and an active members of the Tatar public organizations of the Ural Federal District, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Tatar Congress Vasil Shaykhraziev visited the Center for National Cultures of Nizhnevartovsk.

The Chairman of the National Council acquainted compatriots with the work plan of the World Tatars Congress for 2020 and the upcoming events dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR, the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, as well as the All-Russian Population Census.

Head of the city of Nizhnevartovsk Vasily Tikhonov and deputy governor of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug – Ugra Nikolai Milkis attended the ceremony of honoring the flag of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.

Vasily Tikhonov emphasized that the Tatars make a great contribution to the economic development of the region.

The event ended with a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR. Tatarstan People’s Artist Hamduna Timergalieva and singer Ilham Sharif delighted with their performances.