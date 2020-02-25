The Chairman of the National Council laid flowers at the monument to the Tatar poet in Orenburg

February 25, 2020

The starting point of today’s events in the framework of the visit to the Orenburg region of the delegation of Tatarstan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of the Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev became a monument to Musa Jalil.

Musa Jalil was born on February 15, 1906 in the village of Mustafino, Orenburg province (now Sharlyksky district, Orenburg region). The monument to the outstanding Tatar poet is located on Postnikov Street, Orenburg. It was established in 1996 on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the poet’s birth and was opened on June 22. The author is the sculptor Kadym Zalitov (Kazan). The sculpture weighing 1.5 tons was cast in Tatarstan. The honorary right to open the monument was granted to the poet’s younger sister – Khadicha Zalilova.

Today, the niece of the poet Elena Pavlovna Abdeeva took part in laying flowers at the monument to Musa Jalil. She thanked the guests from Tatarstan who honored the poet by coming to Orenburg land.

As Chairman of the National Council noted, the monuments to the great poet are located in many constituent entities of the Russian Federation. These days, the delegation of Tatarstan also visited the Kaliningrad region, where another son of the Tatar people Fatih Karim died. “And today we are remembering Musa Jalil here,” said Vasil Shaykhraziev.

“We gather here every year. I want to thank the guests for coming here today to honor the memory of the great Tatar people, ”said Rustam Mannanov, head of the Tugan Tel organization.

We remind , on February 24-26, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, head of the National Council, Vasil Shaykhraziev, is on a working visit to the Orenburg region.