The chief architect of Nizhnekamsk spoke about the new sculpture at the Tatar Drama Theater

July 07, 2020

New residents will settle near the Tatar Drama Theater named after Tufan Minnullin in Nizhnekamsk. Nizhnekamsk citizens will only be able to see them on September 22, City Day.

The correspondent of the television channel NTR 24 will share details about the new architectural object.

Work on the reconstruction of the square in front of the drama theater goes to the finish line. The paving stones have already been updated, in front – a staircase. In addition, new bronze characters will appear here.

The chief architect of Nizhnekamsk, Emil Sirazetdinov, told how the new sculpture would look.

– The sculptural composition will be a workbench with a grandfather sitting on it and a boy. Accordingly, the grandfather gives him his life experience.

Based on the heroes from the work of Tufan Minullin “The Old Man from the Village of Aldermysh.” Now the sculpture is in the process of production, its height will reach 2 meters.

The art object has been developed by the Department of Construction and Architecture of Nizhnekamsk together with Kazanians. Nizhnekamsk citizens already know that a new sculpture will appear here, and are looking forward to the moment when they can see it.

– I think that in principle a monument, if it is good, is not bad. It seems to me that it will fit well. If you make some benches around, it will be comfortable, ”Nizhnekamker shares her opinion.

