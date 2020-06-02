The collection of the site darul-kutub.com replenished with new products

June 01, 2020

Employees of the darul-kutub.com electronic library project have digitized a number of pre-revolutionary publications on Islam. We would like to dwell on some of them in more detail.

Kiraat arabia. This comparative little work belongs to the pen of the prominent Tatar journalist, teacher and publicist Habibrahman Abdulvalievich Zabirov (Habibrahman Zabiri). The textbook “Kyraat Arabia” was compiled according to the “from simple to complex” methodology. At first, the reader becomes acquainted with the Arabic alphabet, and by the end, with due diligence, he will be able to read the Arabic text. Short Surahs of the Qur’an are given as reading exercises. Thus, the textbook “Kiraat Arabia” repeats the meaning and idea of ​​another popular to this day textbook “Mugallim Sani”.

Ilm al-ahlyak. This work belongs to the Muslim theologian, philosopher and systematizer of the science of Ilm al-Qalam Adududdin Abdurrahman ibn Ahmad al-Iji. Adududdin al-Iji served as supreme Sharia judge (Qadi) in Ij, Persia. Among his students is an outstanding theologian, philosopher, fakih Saduddin at-Taftazani. The book “Ilm al-ahlyak”, as the name implies, covers issues of Islamic morality and ethics.

Maglumat. This book belongs to the category of reference books on the main issues of Islam. The information in this book is given in a question-and-answer format. It should be noted that this format was very popular among the Tatars.

